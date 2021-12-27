In parliamentary session, PML-N to discuss mini-budget and other issues

ISLAMABAD: According to a party official, a parliamentary party session of the PML-N will debate the next mini-budget and other problems in Parliament House.

A critical meeting of the parliamentary party will be conducted at 3:00 a.m. at the opposition leader’s chamber, according to PML-N spokesman Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The session will be chaired by the senior leadership of the party will consider the upcoming mini-budget, the finance bill and the issue of the autonomy of the State Bank of Pakistan.

The meeting will decide a political strategy to halt the government’s actions, the spokesperson said. A session of the united opposition will also take place after the PML-N parliamentary meeting, Aurangzeb said.

The opposition session will also consult over the mini-budget and other matters, the PML-N leader added. Today’s Senate and National Assembly sessions are scheduled to take place at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

The Senate will convene at 3 p.m., while the Lower House will reconvene at 4:00 p.m. In their sessions, both houses will deal with legislative matters as well as issues of national importance.