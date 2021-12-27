ISLAMABAD: On Monday, President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin who would be holding the portfolio of Minister for Finance.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

After the oath, the president also extended felicitation to the newly-sworn member of the federal cabinet.

Moreover, the ceremony was attended by the federal and provincial ministers, State Bank Governor Raza Baqir and other senior government officers.

Shaukat Tarin, who was earlier serving as Finance Advisor, was elected as senator last week in the by-election for a general seat of the Senate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The seat was vacated after the resignation of PTI’s Ayub Afridi.