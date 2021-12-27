SC directs Nasla Tower’s confiscation there and then

On Monday, the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) directed authorities to seize the Nasla Tower immediately after Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan told the court that neither the Sindh government nor the tower’s builder have been paying the victims, Daily times reported.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has linked the Nasla Tower case to the Nasla Tower plot case and directed the Karachi Commissioner to demolish the building completely within 15 days, using all available resources.

The SC also requested a week’s worth of implementation reports from the Anti-Corruption Chairman and DG East.

The SC also ordered the SCBA officers in Ferozabad Police Station to file a fresh FIR.

AGP Khalid Javed Khan apprised the court that the victims have not been getting the money from any party —the Sindh government and the builder. He said that the plot allottees must get the profit from selling the remains of Nasla Tower.

The Karachi Commissioner also informed the court about the progress report of demolition.

Earlier, a 65-year-old woman who was evicted from her flat in Nasla Tower in compliance with the Supreme Court order died in Karachi on Saturday.

Reportedly, Shamim Usman, 65, who was a former employee of the Pakistan International Airline was under extreme mental stress when the administration started throwing out the Nasla Tower residents on the apex court’s order. She owned Flat No. 104 in the residential complex.

She rushed from pillar to pillar to save her house when she got the eviction notice. She appealed the Supreme Court, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, and the Karachi Commissioner, but all of her requests were ignored.

The poor woman was depressed and disappointed, and she suffered from severe mental stress, which took her life.