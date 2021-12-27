Simple stories with a message

Simple, honest and realistic are the words that define Maheen Zeeshan’s books comprising short stories.

Her books present a moral story aimed to develop the social and emotional mettle. She shares such stories that are interesting for the young readers and motivate them to do good – a quality that must be instilled among children today. Drawing inspiration of stories from her children, Maheen writes these stories with two kids as the protagonists – Talha and Aminah. She calls the book series Talha and Aminah Tales. The storybooks under this banner include A Visit to the Doctor, A Visit to the Supermarket, A Visit to the Fire Station, A Visit to the Dentist, and The Muddy Puddle. Maheen shares the stories from the point of view of these characters. For instance, in the story A Visit to the Dentist, she shares the importance of brushing teeth and to maintain oral hygiene. In the story A Visit to the Supermarket, Maheen explains the basic details of how a supermarket works. She encourages readers to use paper bags to keep the environment clean. Talha and Aminah’s parents have a list of items to buy – which instills the importance of planning. They chose the right product among the several ones displayed on the isles and then pay for them before leaving the supermarket.

In another storybook, A Visit to the Doctor, Maheen discusses the fear of doctors that children have in their hearts. When Aminah is feeling feverish her mother decides to take her to the doctor. Aminah is petrified to go as she thinks a doctor is an evil being. However, once meeting the lady doctor, Aminah’s doubts are gone. She happily listens to the doctor’s advice and takes her medicine. Such insights and information create awareness and Maheen’s efforts must be commended.

In another interesting book, A Visit to the Fire Station, Talha and Aminah’s teacher takes the class on a field trip to the fire station. Unfortunately, fire stations are not in abundance across Karachi, the story provides insights into the working of such stations. Talha and Aminah meet firemen who talk about fire engines, fire extinguishers, and other gears and tools used by firemen.

The Muddy Puddle is another interesting story where Talha and Aminah learn how the weatherman predicts the weather. When it rains, Talha and Aminah ask their mother if they can go out to play. Her mother advises them to wear big boots and to stay away from electricity poles. They later enjoy the freshly cooked pakoras at home. Another story, Rani, The Beautiful Swan, is about a swan who lives in a pond in a park. Rani is pleased to see visitors, especially children. She gets sad when people litter the pond and the park. Maheen accentuates the importance of cleanliness. The books are illustrated by Marria Khan. Rani, The Beautiful Swan is illustrated by Shahnawaz Memon. Through simple words and honest, realistic stories, Maheen’s stories will create an impact on young minds.

The writer is an independent researcher, author and columnist. He can be reached at omariftikhar@hotmail.com and Tweets at @omariftikhar