China’s fixed-asset transport investment tops 3 trillion yuan in first 11 months

China’s fixed-asset investment in the transport sector exceeded 3.28 trillion yuan (about 514.98 billion US dollars) in the first 11 months of the year, official data showed. In breakdown, highway investment exceeded 2.39 trillion yuan in the January-November period, increasing 6 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Ministry of Transport. Investment in inland waterways reached 66 billion yuan, up 7.4 percent year-on-year, while coastal waterway investment surged 19.1 percent from a year earlier to 67.2 billion yuan, the data showed. Meanwhile, investment in railways reached 640.1 billion yuan, while that in the civil aviation sector came in at 105 billion yuan, showed the data.













