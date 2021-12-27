SACM for acceleration of land acquisition for new industrial estates

Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan has directed the district administration for accelerated completion of practical steps for acquisition of land for the establishment of new industrial estates.

He issued these directives during his visit to the Small Industrial Development Board (SIDB) the other day, said a press release issued on Sunday.

On this occasion, the Managing Director (MD) SIDB, Syed Zafar Ali Shah gave him a detailed briefing to the Special Assistant. Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs) Nauman Fayyaz, Zulfikar Ali Sahibzada and Mohammad Saleem were also present on the occasion.

The Special Assistant particularly directed the ensuring of the establishment of Industrial Estate Peshawar II, Swabi, Swat, Khyber, Dir Lower and Bannu-II. He said that the district administration should play a positive role in the acquisition of land and resolve all cases fallen victim to the delay to complete them as soon as possible.

He further directed the submission of a report to SIDB within two weeks to enable it to implement new industrial estates in every district. Abdul Karim Khan appreciated the provision of an ideal industrial environment to industrialists and removal of encroachments as commendable steps and directed bringing improvement in cleanliness conditions at industrial estates.

He further appreciated the use of modern technology to bring the board at par with the requirements of the modern era and improvement in the standard of products and directed the use of income from these measures on the establishment of new estates and welfare of the employees.

He directed the management of the board to include their proposals for the beneficial use of the assets of the board in the next meeting of the Board of Directors. He further directed the better utilisation of the assets of the board to make it financially stable and even inclusion of the experts from the market to present it for approval in the board meeting as soon as possible.