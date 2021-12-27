Motorway closed, flights cancelled amid dense fog

The motorway has been closed due to thick fog, and several flights at the Lahore airport were cancelled and rescheduled on Sunday.

The fog has dissipated throughout Punjab’s cities, particularly in Lahore.

The motorway police closed the M-3 from Faizpur to Samundari due to poor visibility in the dense fog.

While dense fog disrupted aircraft operations at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore on Sunday morning, two flights were cancelled and 11 were rescheduled.

The airport’s visibility was decreased to 800 metres, causing five aircraft to be delayed.