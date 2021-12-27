Bitcoin falls below $50,000 mark as cryptos turn bearish

The cryptocurrency market turned bearish on Sunday, with market capitalisation going 0.3 percent down to reach $2.48 trillion. As of 1300 hours GMT, the largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s price went down by 1.85 percent to $49,930. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest crypto has reached $944 billion. Ether, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, shed one percent to reach $4,050. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $476 billion. Similarly, XRP price shed 1.23 percent to reach $0.918. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $91.8 billion after this decrease. On the other hand, Cardano (ADA) price edged lower by 0.80 percent to hit $1.43. Its market capitalisation has reached $47.1 billion with this decrease. Similar was the case with Dogecoin (DOGE) whose price went up by 0.98 percent to reach $0.188. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of DOGE has reached $24.9 billion. The year 2021 has undoubtedly been a bull market with Bitcoin (BTC) raising the all-time high price bar several times this year. But not all crypto assets have performed equally. There have been a number of losers in addition to the majority of winners in terms of price gains. Since the beginning of 2021, total crypto market capitalisation has gained 210 percent from just under $800 million to over $2.48 trillion. It hit an all-time high of just over $3 trillion in early November.













