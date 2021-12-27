Indian troops martyr one more youth in IIOJK

Indian forces martyred one more Kashmiri youth in south Kashmir’s Islamabad district Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), taking the number of martyred youth to five during the last two days. According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the joint teams of Indian army’s Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Bijbehra area of the district. The troops blocked all entry and exit points of the area, subjecting the local residents to huge inconvenience. The occupation authorities suspended the internet and mobile services in the area. The operation was going on till last reports came in.













