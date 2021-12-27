Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament concludes

The Pakistan Tennis Federation on Sunday said the Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championships-2021 concluded at the PTF Complex, Islamabad

In Men’s Singles final, Aqeel Khan bt Muhammad Shoaib 6-2, 7-5 and won the 6th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament-2021 In boys 18&U Singles final, Hasheesh Kumar bt Abdullah Adnan 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 and won the 6th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament-2021

In Ladies Singles final Ushna Suhail bt Sarah Mahboob 6-0, 6-1 and won the 6th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament-2021 Hussain Odhwani Senior Manager -Marketing & Communication Serena Hotels Islamabad was Chief Guest at the prize distribution ceremony as and Iftikhar Rashid SEVP-PTF as Guest of Honour.

Iftikhar Rashid, while addressing the participants, congratulated the winners and runners-up and also all the players who participated in these events. He thanked the coaches and parents. He also presented a brief resume of the achievements of Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan President-PTF, not only up-gradation of the PTF Infrastructure, development of players by establishing NTC and coaches’ education program. He also appraised the participants that because of these efforts the ITF / ATF has appointed Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan a Member of the Board of Directors of the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) and also as Co-Chairman Finance Committee and Chair Officiating Committee of the ATF. He (Iftikhar Rashid) has been appointed to the Constitutional Committee of the ITF. He also congratulated Mr. Asim for his appointment to the ITF Coaches Commission 2022-2023.

Odwani congratulated the organizers for the conduct of the event in such a befitting manner despite COVID-19 constraints and praised the coverage of the event by our print media.