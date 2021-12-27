PM convenes meeting of National Security Council today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for a meeting of the National Security Council for today (Monday), wherein the country’s first national security policy will be presented for approval, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry confirmed on Twitter late Sunday.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Adviser to the Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yousaf, and other senior government and military officials are expected to attend the meeting.

During the meeting in Islamabad, the National Security Committee will be briefed on the present situation in Afghanistan and will discuss other national security problems.

The meeting comes less than a week after Pakistan hosted an unusual meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to examine the situation in the neighbouring country.

The OIC session was held in Islamabad on December 18. Envoys from 57 Islamic nations as well as observer delegations participated in the session during which it was decided to set up a Humanitarian Trust Fund and Food Security Programme to deal with the rapidly aggravating crisis.

The national security policy being presented at the meeting will later be made public, said Fawad Chaudhry.

On the salient features of the policy, the publication reported Chaudhry as saying that the policy will cover all internal and external security aspects, including the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on Pakistan, India, etc.

Earlier this month, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had denounced the opposition’s decision to boycott a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.

“It is the first time in seven decades that a government is presenting its policy on national security in Parliament,” he said, adding that it was a matter of national security, not a political affair.