President PPP Sindh Chapter Nisar Ahmed Khuhro Sunday said all arrangements have been completed to observe 14th death anniversary of former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto here at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on December 27, 2021 (Monday).

This he said while talking to media men here at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

He said that the on December 27, 2021 (Monday) Quran Khawani will also be held for the departed soul of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.