Queen’s Baton for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games arrives in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Queen’s Baton for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 arrived here on Sunday. Pakistan is the 23rd destination out of the 72 Commonwealth nations and territories it will be visiting. The Queen’s Baton arrived in Pakistan after visiting Seychelles. The Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham, United Kingdom from 28th July until 8th August 2022. On Monday (today), Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan will officially welcome the Queens’s Baton. A press conference was addressed by POA President Arif Hasan and Martin Dawson, British Acting Deputy High Commissioner, here yesterday. The press briefing was attended by media personnel, officials of the Sindh Olympic Association and the Presidents and Secretaries of the National Sports Federations. A busy schedule of activities and events planned for the Queen’s Baton Relay, with opportunities to showcase untold stories from baton-bearers, athletes, and young people who are striving for change in their community, were unveiled at the press conference.

During it’s time in Pakistan, the Queen’s Baton will visit British Deputy High Commission Karachi, Madressatul Islam University Karachi, Mazar-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Karachi Grammar School and Moulana Muhammad Ali Johar Park (Kakri Ground), Karachi and will experience the celebrations by the local communities including students, athletes and notables from all sections of society. The Queen’s Baton will be carried by squash legend Jahangir Khan and wrestling champion Muhammad Inam as well as Olympians Arshad Nadeem and Talha Talib.

Since its inaugural appearance at the Cardiff 1958 Commonwealth Games, the Queen’s Baton Relay has been a tradition for the Commonwealth Games. The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay started at Buckingham Palace on 7th October 2021, when Her Majesty the Queen placed her message to the Commonwealth into the Baton and passed it to four-time Paralympic gold medallist and Team England athlete Kadeena Cox, who had the honour of being the first of thousands of baton-bearers to carry the Baton. Fatima Lakhani, Chairperson of organizing committee of QBR event in Pakistan, said: “I am delighted that Pakistan is a part of this extraordinary journey. It’s a way to highlight and promote the beauty of Pakistan to people across the Commonwealth.”

The 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay is an epic journey covering the entirety of the Commonwealth as it will travel to all 72 nations and territories, covering a distance of 140,000 kilometres. For 269 days, the Baton will travel to Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, the Caribbean and the Americas, before it embarks on the final stretch of its journey across England for 25 days. The Queen’s Baton Relay will complete its journey at the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on 28th July.