Tornado Flyer blows away opposition to land King George VI Chase

LONDON: Outsider Tornado Flyer gave Irish training great Willie Mullins just his second win in the King George VI chase storming home to take the honours on Sunday at Kempton Park. Jockey Danny Mullins ––– nephew of Willie ––– seized the lead after the penultimate fence although his stablemate, the better fancied Asterion Forlonge, came to deliver a challenge. However, the latter came to grief at the last leaving Tornado Flyer clear to ease home by nine lengths at 28/1 ––– collecting the winners cheque of £142,000 ($190,000) in the process ––– ahead of two-time King George winner Clan des Obeaux. His victory in what is considered the second most prestigious steeplechase in England after the Cheltenham Gold Cup comes 20 years after Willie Mullins won with Florida Pearl. “I didn’t think he was totally out of this,” said Danny Mullins, who was completing a double on the day. “It was as competitive a race as has been run all year in England and this lad has always had the promise to deliver something like this.”













