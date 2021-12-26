No affiliation with any political party, individual or group but state of Pakistan: Chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD: Honourable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB on Sunday said that NAB considers eradication of corruption as its national duty. He also said that he has no affiliation with any political party, individual or group but state of Pakistan. He further said that the present management of NAB has chalked out an effective and proactive anti-corruption strategy which has been acknowledged by Transparency International (TI), Pakistan, World Economic Forum, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan. The initiatives taken by the present management of NAB have started yielding excellent results.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal has said that the learned Accountability Courts convicted at least 1194 accused persons due to vigorous pleading of NAB on the basis of solid evidence.

He said that the major focus of NAB is on corruption such as money laundering, massive frauds, misappropriation of assets and embezzlement of government funds.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs821 billion directly and indirectly since its inception.

The NAB has been activated after a detailed analysis of all areas such as institutional flaws, operations, prosecution, human resources, awareness and redressal.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has introduced a new concept of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a system of CIT comprising Director, Additional Director, Investigation Officer, Legal Counsel, financial and land revenue experts besides establishing its own state of the art Forensic Science Laboratory in NAB Rawalpindi which has facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis.

NAB is focal organisation of Pakistan under United National Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).NAB is pursuing a national strategy of awareness, prevention and enforcement of anti-corruption, which has yielded excellent results.

NAB is role model not only for Pakistan but also for entire Saarc countries as NAB has been unanimously elected as chairman of Saarc Anti-Corruption Forum which is great achievement of Pakistan due to NAB’s efforts.

NAB is Pakistan’s the only anti-corruption body in the world which had signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China to oversee China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects being completed in Pakistan. NAB is committed to make Pakistan free by eradicating all forms of corruption as per law.