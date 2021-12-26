Rana Shamim got affidavit notarized in Nawaz Sharif’s office: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that that former Gilgit-Baltistan chief justice Rana Shamim got his affidavit against Saqib Nisar notarized in Nawaz Sharif’s office.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry shared a newspaper clipping and said new revelations proved once again that the Sharif family worked like a Sicilian mafia. He said that the report exposed the Sharif family’s expertise in blackmailing institutions, including the judiciary, like a “mafia”.

راناشمیم نے جسٹس ثاقب نثار اور اسلام آباد ہائیکورٹ کے جج صاحبان کیخلاف حلف نامہ نواز شریف کے دفتر میں ان کے سامنے Notarise کرایا،نئےانکشافات نےایک بار پھر شریف فیملی کو سیسیلین مافیا ثابت کیا ہے کہ کس طرح وہ ایک مافیا کی طرح عدالتوں سمیت اداروں کو بلیک میل کرنےکی صلاحیت رکھتےہیں pic.twitter.com/MBPx0V1jpY — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 26, 2021

As per the report shared by the minister, “Rana Shamim, former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan took the oath and signed an affidavit in the office of none other than Mian Nawaz Sharif, trying to incriminate former chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and honorable sitting judge of the Islamabad High Court.”

On November 17, it was reported that ex-CJ of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim was in direct contact with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Shamim’s son, Ahmed Hassan Rana had claimed.

Speaking on a private news channel tv show, Supreme Court’s Advocate Ahmed Hassan Rana had said that his father had had long-standing relations with Nawaz Sharif and that he had been the vice president of PML-N Sindh’s lawyer wing. He had said his father was Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer in the Memogate scandal case