UoT inks MoU with RCCI to create linkages between industry and academia

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) and University of Turbat (UoT) in order to create linkages between the industry and academia thus resulting in economic growth and stability in the country. The RCCI president Ch Nadeem Abdul Rauf and Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Jan Muhammad from University of Turbat signed the MoU document at a ceremony held in Rawalpindi.

Under the document, both the parties agreed to promote and carry out collaborative activities in furtherance of common interest of the organizations and to encourage its members to take part in conferences, seminars, workshops, job fairs, joint research and other professional activities organized by the institutions.

According to the agreement, the UoT will take measures in collaboration with the RCCI for the promotion of entrepreneurship culture. Besides providing opportunities for university students to attend meetings, seminar and training session as observers for learning purpose, the RCCI will also provide internships to the University students in order to give them practical exposure of theoretical knowledge.

Speaking on the occasion, VC UoT Prof Dr Jan Muhammad said, “Turbat University has always envisioned providing ample opportunities to its students to learn practical knowledge for becoming job providers instead of job seekers.” He said that under this MoU, the university students will be engaged in event management activities in the big events of the RCCI so that they could get useful learning experience.

Director ORIC, University of Turbat, Dr Ghulam jan and other members of the RCCI were also present on the occasion.