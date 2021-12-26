Salt Group, Fly Avi Zone ink MoU

Salt Group of Companies and Fly Avi Zone have inked Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide cargo freighter services in Pakistan that will help boost country’s economy and export industry.Salt Group of Companies’ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Shoaib and Fly Avi Zone CEO Ikhlasuddin signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations at a ceremony held in the connection.Talking to APP on Saturday, Salt Group’s CEO Muhammad Shoaib said that the cargo freight services will be launched in Pakistan next year in partnership with the Salt Group of Companies. He was confident that this initiative will help promote and expand substantially Pakistan’s exports sector. This MoU will play an effective role in provision of best freight charges and excellent service to country’s export industry.Muhammad Shoaib added, “Pakistan has the potential to equate its exports with that of China, for which we all need to play our due part.”













