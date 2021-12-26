Winds no longer in favour of Sharif family: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that those who wait for deals to return home will always remain dwarfs in politics.

In a tweet, the minister said that Sharif family’s politics was the dark age of Pakistan and the direction of the winds was no longer in their favour. “When there is light, darkness disappears and this is what happened in Pakistan,” he remarked.

Fawad said Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to materialize dream of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah who wanted to make Pakistan a true Islamic welfare state. “The Naya Pakistan we talk about today was actually the dream of Allama Iqbal which Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah after its inception wanted to materialize,” said the minister while addressing a cake cutting ceremony held here in connection with the 145th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam and Christmas.

Fawad said Quaid-e-Azam wanted to ensure protection of the minorities’ rights and they (rights) would be protected at all cost. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was carrying forward Quaid’s mission who had envisioned Pakistan as an Islamic welfare state. The minister said all the steps taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government were reflection of the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

Earlier, the minister cut the birth anniversary cakes of Quaid-e-Azam and Christmas along with Minister for Human Rights Dr. ShireenMazari, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri and senior party leaders including AamirMehmood Kiani and Senator SaifUllah Niazi.

Fawad said that the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with his tireless hard work and principled political struggle gave us the gift of an independent state. In a message on the occasion of 145th birth anniversary of MA Jinnah, he said that the great leader made inevitable the formation of a state in the shape of Pakistan where all citizens enjoyed equal opportunities to live and progress without any discrimination of caste, creed, race, religion and language.

The minister said that Quaid-e-Azam was the role model of Prime Minister Imran Khan who wanted to strengthen economic and cultural values in Pakistan and made it a developed nation. “We must move forward as a united nation by getting rid of anti-national sectarian and extremist elements”, he added. He said on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, the nation pledged to make Pakistan an ideal welfare country.

Fawad said that protecting the rights of minorities in Pakistan was the top most priority of the PTI government. In a message, he congratulated the Christian community on the auspicious occasion of Christmas and said that the entire nation shared this happy occasion. The minister said that the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed the rights of minorities. He said that the Christian citizens have played a vital role in country’s development and prosperity. The services of the Christian community in education, health and other areas of life were commendable, he maintained.