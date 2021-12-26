Rich tributes paid to Quaid on birthday

The nation on Saturday celebrated the 146th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah across the country with a renewed pledge to follow his vision and work hard for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876, in Karachi. His birthday is a public holiday and the national flag is hoisted on principal government buildings throughout the country. The day dawned with special prayers for the security, progress, and prosperity of the country. Special events had been arranged on the day to highlight and promote ideas and views of the Quaid-e-Azam. Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a lawyer and politician and served as leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan’s independence on 14 August 1947, and then as Pakistan’s first Governor-General until his death on September 11, 1948. To mark the day, the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has organized various cultural events in connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. A painting exhibition, tableau, and speech competition were organized aimed to educate youth about Quaid’s vision and his ideology of Pakistan. Various activities were held in government and private organizations across the country to shed light on Quaid-e-Azam’s lifelong political struggle and his guiding principles of unity, faith, and discipline.

A change of guard ceremony took place at the Mazar-e-Quaid. Several people from all walks of life visited the tomb to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam for the services he rendered for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

President, PM paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah President Dr. Arif Alvi in a message to the nation on the day urged countrymen to follow his great guiding principles to make Pakistan a great nation.

The president said the whole nation paid tribute to the father of the nation who made the utmost struggle for the independence of the Muslims of the subcontinent, a separate and independent state for them.