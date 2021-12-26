Imran selects PTI’s new office-bearers

A day after dissolving all PTI organisations following a setback in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local government elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also chairman of the ruling party, has announced the new party structure.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that following the dissolution of party organizations, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has announced a new organizational setup of the party. Under the new setup, Asad Umar will be the secretary general of PTI, he said in a tweet.

Fawad said that Pervez Khattak will be the president of PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Zaidi president of Sindh, Qasim Suri president of Balochistan, Shafqat Mahmood president of Punjab and Khusro Bakhtiar will be the president of South Punjab. He said that Amer Mehmood Kiani has been appointed as additional secretary general of the PTI. Commenting on his appointment, Asad Umar said that holding an important position in Pakistan’s largest political party is a matter of honour and also a great responsibility. “In shaa Allah, under the leadership of Imran Khan, the PTI will get stronger as per the expectations of party workers and voters. The workers of this party are its capital, which no other party has.”

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his constitutional term as the people showed confidence in PTI. He said 90 per cent people had given mandate to PTI because they were in love with Imran Khan as they knew that he was the only political leader of the country who had full capabilities to resolve all the national issues amicably. The minister said the party leaders did not pay proper attention to local government elections so it was also a big reason to face defeat in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa. He said that PTI was alone contested local government elections against all the opposition parties in the province, adding, despite of opposition parties alliance the PTI won 13 Tehsil seats.

Asad Umar said the party leadership would pay proper attention on party structuring on the long term basis. He said that the prime minister as the Chairman of the PTI would also monitor the matters of the party in future.

Zaidi said he was “humbled by the faith” that the premier had shown in him. “Will try to live up to the expectations of all, especially PTI workers. Together we will pull Sindh out of deprivation,” he tweeted.

A day earlier, Fawad Chaudhry had said that the prime minister had dissolved the party setup following consultations with the senior party leaders. Briefing the media after a meeting of the PTI top leadership here, Fawad had said all the office-bearers of the PTI’s organisational setup had been removed from their posts, as the forum discussed KP LG elections and the country’s overall situation.