Christmas celebrated with traditional zeal

Christian community across Pakistan, like other parts of the world, celebrated the grand festival of Christmas on Saturday showing traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

The festival was marked by Christian community through arranging different activities ranging from big official gatherings to cake cutting ceremonies at the level of small communities, illuminating houses and observing prayers in Churches. Special cake cutting ceremonies were arranged at different ministries and departments before the day to share the happiness of the festival with the Christian staff members and acknowledge their contributions. Special services were held in Churches across the country and prayers were offered for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan as well as for the safety of all humanity from the life threatening pandemic.

The main attractions of the Christmas festival included the traditions like Christmas Tree, Santa Clause, Carols and Christmas gifts which add charm to the festivity.

The other festivities of the Christmas day included distribution of gifts among children, singing hymns, prayers and family gatherings.

The main ritual of the Christmas celebration is the decoration of the Christmas tree to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus also known as Father Christmas. It has been observed that a number of shopping malls and hotels in the capital have placed decked Christmas trees to attract the visitors, especially children. While the decorated Christmas tree placed at D-Chowk by Capital Development Authority (CDA) is also attracting a number of visitors. The Christmas tree is usually decked with different ornaments including baubles, small bells painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons made from glass, metal, wood and ceramic. An angel and star is often placed at the top of the tree representing the host of angels.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad Police ensured comprehensive security arrangements on the eve of Christmas and special deployment at Churches and public places.