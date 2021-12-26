Nawaz Sharif to go straight to jail after his return: Shehbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Shehbaz Gill on Saturday said if Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan, then he would go straight to jail. Talking to the media, he said the incumbent government wanted Nawaz Sharif’s return. “Nawaz Sharif’s visa is basically cancelled and he is on appeal now”, Gill added. A baseless impression was being created that Nawaz Sharif was returning home after striking a deal. Nawaz Sharif was returning home not for political reasons but because he was being evicted. The government was not afraid of Nawaz Sharif’s return, he concluded.













