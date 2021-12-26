Military pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on 145th birth anniversary

The Armed Forces on Saturday paid tribute to the Father of the Nation; Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 145th birth anniversary.

The Director General Inter Services Public Relations in a tweet on his official Twitter handle said, “Quaid’s vision of a peaceful & progressive Pakistan following principles of Unity, Faith & Discipline is imperative for our success as a nation.” Meanwhile, Pakistan Air Force, Directorate General Public Relations on Saturday released a short documentary video to pay tribute to the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The documentary highlights the fact that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah illuminated the oppressed Muslims of the subcontinent with a ray of hope and united them as one nation to achieve a separate and independent homeland for them, said a PAF news release.

“It is because of Quaid’s tireless efforts that we are breathing in a free state today,” it said. Quaid-e-Azam envisioned and founded a state based on the principles of democracy, freedom, equality, tolerance and social justice. He also gave a sustainable vision to the Pakistan Air Force to be “Second to none.” The Quaid’s ideology, vision and guiding principles of faith, unity and discipline are a beacon for the country in its journey to become a great nation. Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Saturday paid tribute to the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary. In his message, he said, “25th December marks the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Indeed, the father of our nation was a great leader gifted with precision of intellect, fairness of outlook, strong character and a charming personality”, said a PAF media release.

He further said, “Above all, he was a visionary who could see far ahead of his times and whatever he prescribed proved to be correct and true. On the strength of his golden principles of unity, faith, and discipline, he united and led the Muslims of the sub-continent and eventually succeeded in carving a separate homeland for them.