Shaikh Rasheed visits Mazar-e-Quaid, pays tributes

Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday visited the mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and paid rich tributes to him on his 145th birthday.

He laid a wreath and offered Fateha as well as registered his impressions in the visitors book.

Later, talking to media persons on the premises of the mausoleum, he said, ‘We have to pledge today to protect the Pakistani minorities to provide them their Constitutional rights, and to provide them all those rights, which all other people are enjoying in the country.’

He said that Muslims in India, Kashmir, UP and Maharashtra were being treated badly.