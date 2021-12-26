Covid-19: 229 new cases detected

Fortunately no death stemming from coronavirus was reported on Saturday, however, 229 new cases emerged when 17,550 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Saturday. Chief minister said that fortunately no death was reported on Saturday. He said that till last Friday the number death and was 7,661. Shah said that 17,550 samples were tested which detected 229 cases that constituted 1.3 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 7,056,206 tests have been conducted against which 479,136 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.4 percent or 466,763 patients have recovered, including 193 overnight. The CM said that currently 4,941 patients were under treatment, of them 4,762 were in home isolation, 36 at isolation centers and 143 at different hospitals.