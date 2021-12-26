Salt Group, Fly Avi Zone ink MoU

Salt Group of Companies and Fly Avi Zone have inked MoU to provide cargo freighter services in Pakistan that will help boost country’s economy and export industry. Salt Group of Companies Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Shoaib and Fly Avi Zone CEO Ikhlasuddin signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. Talking to APP, Shoaib said that cargo freight services will be launched in Pakistan next year in partnership with Salt Group of Companies. He was confident that this initiative will help promote and expand substantially Pakistan’s exports sector. Though freight charges increased manifold due to the coronavirus pandemic, this MoU will play an effective role in provision of best freight charges and excellent service to country’s export industry. “Pakistan has the potential to equate its exports with that of China, for which we all need to play our due part,” he added.













