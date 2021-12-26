Actor Ahmad Ali Butt to announce lucky draw winners of winter shopping festival

Packages Mall, home to over 200 local and international stores, is kicking off the winter season with its annual Packages Mall Shopping Festival. The festival officially started on November 26 and will continue until Thursday. The Packages Mall Shopping Festival brings a tonne of exciting deals, lucky draws and entertainment for shoppers. The mall will host surprise performances and flashmobs every weekend of the festival as added entertainment for mall patrons. Mall visitors who shop for Rs 10,000 or more will get a chance to enter a lucky draw. The lucky draw allows five lucky shoppers to win Rs 10,000 for shopping at Packages Mall every day. The grand prize will be an MG-HS, of which the winner will be announced on Thursday. The final grand lucky draw will also include other exciting prizes for those who entered. The announcements will be made by actor and rapper Ahmed Ali Butt. Packages Mall Marketing Manager Shahzad Anwar stated, “Packages Mall has always remained a step ahead to create an amazing experience for its customers.”













