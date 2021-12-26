Fool-proof security arrangements observed on Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas

Fool-proof security arrangements were on high alert throughout the province on the eve of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas festivities and police officers and officials performed security duties for safety of churches and recreational spots with full dedication.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that modern technology including CCTV cameras, metal detectors were used in security arrangements of Christmas programs and the supervisory officers went out in field to ensure the monitoring and inspection of security arrangements.

IG Punjab has directed RPOs and DPOs to use all available resources for security of citizens in churches, recreational spots and parks even on Sunday. IGP said that more than 24,000 officers and officials including lady personnel, were on duty for the security of about 3,500 Christmas programs across the province.

He said that strict security arrangements have been made at churches, markets, public places and parks in all the districts of Punjab. Moreover , special check posts were also established at entrance and exit points of cities and patrolling of patrolling forces were also increased. The Punjab Police Spokesperson further said that on the orders of IG Punjab, officers are present in the field and full implementation of security plan is being ensured.