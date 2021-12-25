Inculcating a spirit of self-help towards a brighter Pakistan

Head goes down or bowing with humility, most earnestly speaking and with utmost respect, it is very sincerely submitted that the spirit of self-help, mostly if not fully, badly shy or miserably fail many if not all from man in the street, men of letters and men at the helm of affairs.

Self-help is really a very far cry indeed when such nagging die-hard tendencies as dullness, laziness, immobilisation and procrastination are rampant in society. Minds are shocked and bodies are rocked when usefulness of self-help is ignored and uselessness of joblessness prevail.

Such regretful and unfortunate circumstances truly and dreadfully dampen the developmental perspective and all spiritual, social, educational, commercial and technological progress comes to a standstill amid vociferous alarms of sheer helplessness.

Let it not be the end of the story with trend-setters evading or avoiding the self-help litmus test. Imagine silver lining over national horizon if social, educational, political and entrepreneurial leaders come out of their shell, think out-of-the-box and uphold the cause of self-help with vim, vigour and vitality.

Sky is the limit indeed towards enlightenment for our leadership and statesmanship through belief in self-help in all walks of life and fields of development. Here self-help becomes a game changer and the turning point in pursuit of life and work excellence for cherished rewards.

Leadership means or suggests a role model for the masses, public or followers in leading from the front in believing, following and imparting the spirit of self-help, self-reliance and self-actualisation indeed towards pragmatically and practically a better and brighter society.

It is very eagerly and earnestly expected of our leadership and statesmanship to rise over and above self and ego amid such illuminating and enlightening vision and mission that foster the cause and spirit of self-help as the key to social stability and economic progress of society at large.

Needed indeed is emotional maturity, seriousness of purpose and penetrative thinking of social, educational, political and entrepreneurial leaders with self-help dawning over the national horizon so that we stand on our own feet with dignity and honour in the comity of nations.

“If you really know someone who’s depressed, please resolve never to ask them why. Depression isn’t a straightforward response to a bad situation; depression just is, like the weather. Try to understand the blackness, lethargy, hopelessness and loneliness they’re going through.

Be there for them when they come through the other side. It’s hard to be a friend to someone who’s depressed, but it is one of the kindest, noblest, and best things you will do.” Inculcating the spirit of self-help, self-confidence and self-reliance is the vital service our leadership can inculcate in society.

The writer carries rich education and management reputation contributing to social and print media on national and international affairs. He can be reached at parvezjamil@hotmail.com