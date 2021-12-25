Pak history and the way forward

Jinnah of Pakistan

Stanley Wolpert

Mohammad Ali Jinnah was the inspirational father and first head of the state of Pakistan. Wolpert shows how Jinnah’s shrewd and skilful leadership combined brilliant advocacy and singular tenacity to win his suit for the creation of Pakistan on behalf of the ‘Muslim nation’-his sole client during the last, lonely, pain-filled decade of his life.

Pakistan: The Formative Phase, 1857-1948

Second Edition

Khalid bin Sayeed

This admirably written book analyses, in a scholarly and impartial way, a mass of material relating to the creation of Pakistan. Taking 1857 as the starting point, Khalid bin Sayeed relates the diverse factors which periodically heightened or lowered tension between the Hindus and Muslims of the subcontinent. Even fifty years after it was first published, Khalid bin Sayeed’s scholarly study of the formative phase of Pakistan remains the definitive work for the period.

Pakistan: Beyond the ‘Crisis State’

Edited by Maleeha Lodhi

This book provides an analysis of Pakistan’s political, economic, social, foreign policy, and governance challenges. It brings together an extraordinary array of leading experts who debate Pakistan’s strengths and weaknesses and offer ways out of its current predicament. The book also discusses the complex interplay between domestic developments and external factors including great power interests that are so central to the Pakistan story. Lodhi and her contributors contend that Pakistan and its people have the capacity to transform their country into a stable, modern Muslim state, but bold reforms will be needed to bring about this outcome.

A Concise History of Pakistan

Muhammad Reza Kazmi

This comprehensive one-volume history of Pakistan covers contemporary crises in the perspective of the subcontinent’s ancient and medieval history. It sheds light on how Muslim nationalism emerged and how the community interacted with other communities in the region. The author breaches the confines of political history to depict the intellectual, economic, diplomatic and cultural history of Pakistan. The book also provides personality profiles of individuals who shaped the course of events over the centuries such as Amir Khusro, Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, MA Jinnah and ZA Bhutto.

Pakistan: Political Roots & Development,

1947-1999

Safdar Mahmood

The focus of the book is on Pakistan’s troubled political history. It offers useful insights into Pakistan’s constitution-making and the characteristic features of various constitutions, and why and how these did not work effectively. It analyses, in detail, the working of the military governments of Ayub Khan, Yahya Khan and Zia ul-Haq, as well as the working of the elected civil governments of the country.