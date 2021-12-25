Alhamra celebrates Jinnah Day

The 145th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was celebrated with great devotion and respect at Lahore Arts Council on Friday at Alhamra Art Centre, the Mall. Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar was the chief guest of the function, who cut the cake along with senior artist Masood Akhtar and Alhamra Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi. Alhamra also held a portrait competition on Muhammad Ali Jinnah in connection with his 145th birthday celebrations. The purpose of holding the portrait competition is to acquaint the youth with the services of Jinnah. On the occasion, Provincial Secretary for Information & Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar, said it is a day of happiness for the entire Pakistani nation and me. This day reminds us of our determination to dedicate ourselves to our country’s service, where there is a glimmer of happiness. Anwar also highlighted the historical struggle of the Father of the Nation in Pakistan’s establishment. Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that few people in our lives reside in our minds forever,’ he added.













