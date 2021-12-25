Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Four ships namely, Athenian, Irene’s Ray, Star Flame, and Afra Laurel carrying containers, 60,500 tonnes of coal and 68,246 tonnes of furnace oil, berthed at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, and Oil Terminal respectively. Meanwhile, five more ships, Meratus Jayawijaya, Star Fighter, Nord Bering, Savger, and Clipper Hermes carrying containers, coal, gas oil, and chemicals also arrived at the outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the last 24 hours. A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, Irene’s Ray, Chem Tiger, FCL Harmony, and Sea Harmony left the port on Friday morning while another ship ‘Blue Akihabara’ is expected to sail from the electric terminal on today in the afternoon. A cargo volume of 144,528, tonnes, comprising 129,645 tonnes imports cargo and 14,883 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,652 containers (2,209 TEUs imports and 1,443 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.













