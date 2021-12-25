Ministry expects bumper cotton, wheat crops in FY22

The Ministry of Finance expects bumper cotton and wheat crops in the financial year 20221-22, expecting 9.4 million bales of cotton and 28.9 million tonnes of wheat.

According to the Monthly Economic Update & Outlook for November, 2021, the ministry said that the revised estimates for cotton production released by Cotton Crop Assessment Committee (CCAC) for the current season shows 9.4 million bales against last year production of 7.1 million bales, showing an increase of 32.8 percent. The revised estimates for cotton production are more encouraging.

It has been reported that weather and price factors favoured cotton production. The input availability will remain satisfactory as more certified seeds for wheat, gram and maize will be ensured for Rabi 2021-22 season, said the report. The government’s announcement of intervention price enhanced the grower’s confidence in investment on crop management resulting in higher arrivals of cotton in ginneries, said the report.

Meanwhile, the Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) in its 17th meeting set the Rabi Crop 2021-22 target of wheat production at 28.9 million tonnes from a sowing area of 9.210 million hectares with a yield of 3136.3 kg/ha.

The inputs situation remained favourable as farm tractors production increased by 14 percent to 17,427 in July-October FY2022 and its sales also witnessed an increase of 14 percent to 17,386 compared to the same period last year.

The credit to agriculture also shows an increasing trend in FY2022, thus it is expected that in the absence of any adverse climate shock, the agriculture sector will perform better. During July-Oct, FY 2022, the agriculture credit disbursement increased by 6.5 percent to Rs381.3 billion compared to Rs358 billion during the same period last year.

The urea off-take in October 2021 was 514,000 tonnes which increased by 24.4 percent over October 2020. The DAP offtake increased by 49.2 percent from 229,000 tonnes in October 2020 to 342,000 tonnes in October 2021.