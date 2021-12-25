Google honours Moin Akhtar with doodle

Search giant google honoured legendary actor and comedian late Moin Akhter on his 71st birth anniversary with a doodle. Moin Akhter was born in Karachi on December 24, 1950 and began his acting career as a child actor at the age of 13. He made his television debut on 6th September 1966. Google celebrated the 71st birthday of the comedy legend with a beautiful doodle featuring him on several TV screens. Moin Akhter’s sense of humour was highly dynamic and versatile. He died on 22 April 2011 in Karachi after suffering a heart attack. The actor was awarded Presidential Pride of Performance in 1996 and “Sitara-i-Imtiaz” in 2011.













