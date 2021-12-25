Daily Times

Saturday, December 25, 2021


Google honours Moin Akhtar with doodle

Staff Report

Search giant google honoured legendary actor and comedian late Moin Akhter on his 71st birth anniversary with a doodle. Moin Akhter was born in Karachi on December 24, 1950 and began his acting career as a child actor at the age of 13. He made his television debut on 6th September 1966. Google celebrated the 71st birthday of the comedy legend with a beautiful doodle featuring him on several TV screens. Moin Akhter’s sense of humour was highly dynamic and versatile. He died on 22 April 2011 in Karachi after suffering a heart attack. The actor was awarded Presidential Pride of Performance in 1996 and “Sitara-i-Imtiaz” in 2011.

