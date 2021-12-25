Javed Sheikh, Faysal Quraishi and Bushra Ansari attend Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s concert

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a big name in the Music Industry. He is a renowned Pakistani Artist who has earned a massive acknowledgment across the globe too. Rahat remained a part of various Indian Bollywood songs also and people can’t stop themselves praising him. Rahat is a nephew of Legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Legendary Pakistani singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan performed in a live concert last night in Karachi, in a private event. As always, the singer amazed the audience with his powerful and melodious voice. The event was attended by many renowned celebrities including Javaid Sheikh, Faysal Quraishi, Abdullah Kadwani, Saba Faisal, Bushra Ansari, Sanam Jung, Junaid Khan, Mansha Pasha and many others.