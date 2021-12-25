Bella thanks Justin Bieber for promoting her business

Bella Hadid on Thursday expressed her gratitude to Canadian singer Justin Bieber for promoting her business.

Justin had shared on Instagram a picture of non-alcoholic drink Kin Euphoric of which the supermodel is co-founder.

“My favourite drink,” wrote Justine Bieber who is followed by 210 million people on the Facebook-owned app.

Bella Hadid shared the singer’s post to her Insta stories and wrote, “Once you try it you’re hooked!. Thank you JB. This means so much to me beyond words. Bless you.

According to Bella’s company, “Kin is a non-alcholic drink designed to transform the world’s oldest social ritual, drinking, into an act of conscious connection-with yourself, your closest kin and the universe.”