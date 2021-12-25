Earthquake shakes Quetta this time

Quetta and its surroundings were shocked by a severe earthquake Saturday afternoon, Daily Times reported.

There were no instant seismic readings available, but the tremor struck the province capital of Balochistan after a series of quakes rattled towns in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recently.

An earthquake rattled a number of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cities, including Malakand and Swat, only a day ago. This was the second earthquake to hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in as many days. Earthquake vibrations were felt in many locations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

Friday’s earthquake was measured at 4.2 on the Richter scale with its epicenter in Hindukush mountainous region in Afghanistan. Its underground depth was recorded at 226 kms.

Thursday’s tremors were felt in and around several areas of the Khyber District. According to the US Geological Survey, the intensity of the earthquake was 4.5 magnitude on the Richter scale,

Earlier on December 7, tremors were felt in and around Swat. The quake was measured 4.4 on the Richter scale.