Mere nakhun meri marzi: Nadia Hussain

Former supermodel Nadia Hussain Khan’s latest reel goes viral on social media. Recently, Pakistani actor/model Nadia Hussain Khan shared a new reel on the photo and video sharing site, Instagram that has gone viral on social media. Jalan actor took to her Instagram account earlier today to share her new reel with her thousands of followers that soon went viral. The actor can be seen mimicking a comic script while flaunting her nails in the video that captioned, “Meray nakhun meri Marzi”. Video has gotten thousands of likes within a few hours and mixed comments from the users of the social app. She is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s ‘Benaam’ along with Anoushey Abbasi, Komal Meer and Ghana Ali among others.













