Motorways closed amid thick fog

On Saturday morning, the plain areas of Punjab were engulfed in thick fog and the administration kept several motorways shut owing to low visibility, Daily Times reported.

The M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, M11 from Lahore to Sialkot and M3 from Faizpur Lahore to Darkhana and motorway from Lahore to Sumandari were closed for all kind of traffic.

Apart from this, the traffic flow was affected on all national thoroughfares of the city.

The air quality of Lahore is also not showing any signs of improvement. It remains the second dirtiest city of the world in the worst air quality index with its AQI level at 356. India’s capital New Delhi is on top of the list of most polluted city of the world.