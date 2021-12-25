Shehbaz running away from accountability, says Akbar

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Friday said that the lawyers of the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif were absent from the hearing of the money laundering case.

“Amjad Pervez has sought time from the accountability court, those who were asking for challans are now running away from the judiciary,” Shahzad wrote on his Twitter handle. Akbar further asked the spokespersons of PML-N to comment on this recent behaviour of their leadership.

“As a spokesperson of PML-N, please elaborate on how and why Rs3 billion were transferred to the [bank] account of the peon of Ramzan Sugar Mill, Malik Maqsood,” he questioned Marriyum Aurangzeb, who had responded to Shahzad’s earlier tweet. Marriyum had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Akbar should come to the court with evidence on January 4 which they have been collecting for the past three-and-a-half years.

“The masses will come know who is running away on January 4,” she said.

Akbar’s statement came a day after Shehbaz Sharif lambasted the ruling PTI over its “poor” performance, saying that time has come to send this government home and if it is not sent packing, “it will be too late for the country”.

Shehbaz, addressing a ceremony held in Lahore to commemorate the 49th death anniversary of PML-N leader Khawaja Rafique, said that irrespective of the performance of the previous governments, Imran Khan was voted to power by a lot of people, hoping that he would bring change. “Instead of bringing change, this regime has destroyed the country in every way.”

To do away with the impression of his aforesaid statement implied that PML-N was finally admitting that the Imran Khan government was voted to power instead of being “imposed on the country by the establishment”, Shehbaz remarked that what an unfortunate day it was, when this man was imposed on the country.