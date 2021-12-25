President appoints two additional judges of IHC

President Dr Arif Alvi Friday appointed Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar as Additional Judges of the Islamabad High Court. The President approved the aforesaid appointments under Article 175 of the Constitution, acting on the recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan. Chief Justice of Pakistan, Gulzar Ahmed has summoned a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan JCP on January 6 to reconsider the elevation of Lahore High Court Judge Justice Ayesha Malik to the Supreme Court. The JCP meeting will be presided over by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

According to Article 175-A of the constitution, the JCP, after confirmation, will propose the names to a parliamentary committee for the appointment of superior judges. This is the second time the CJP has proposed the Justice Ayesha Malik’s name for the SC job. In September this year, the JCP had met to consider her nomination but consensus could not be evolved among members. Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Attorney General for Pakistan, Khalid Jawed Khan and Law Minister, Dr Farogh Naseem had supported her nomination. However, Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad Khan and the Pakistan Bar Council representative in the JCP Akhtar Hussain had opposed it.