Two soldiers embrace martyrdom thwarting terrorist attack in Kech

As many as two soldiers of the Pakistan Army on Friday embraced martyrdom while thwarting a terrorist attack at the check post of security forces in District Kech, Balochistan.

The terrorists targeted a security forces check post in District Kech, Balochistan, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release. The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Manzar Abbas, resident of District Khushab and Sepoy Abdul Fateh, resident of Khuzdar who embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire. A follow up operation was in progress in the area to search the fleeing terrorists, it added. “Security Forces are determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and the progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR said.