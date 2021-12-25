Lahore Technopolis part of practical strategy of Buzdar : Khawar

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information and Spokesperson Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar has said that the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan is to claim Pakistan’s share from the world’s 11 trillion revenue from tech industries. Launch of work on Lahore Technopolis is part of the practical strategy of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar towards fulfilling this vision. He said that in 2013, the then government had acquired 813 acres of land from the Board of Revenue for setting up universities.

Instead, it decided to build universities on 200 acres and use the remaining land for commercial purposes but their wish could not be materialized. According to records, Rs 1.5 billion had been spent on this project by 2018, but there was nothing but a wall, a gate and a heap of garbage for which PMLN is shamelessly trying to claim credit, SACM informed. These views were expressed by Spokesperson Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar during a press conference in Al-Hamra along with Ministerm Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfaraz and Chairman Lahore Knowledge Park Jamal Ansari. On this occasion, he said that the projects on which people’s money has been spent should be taken forward instead of sacrificing them on a political altar.

He told the media that the Special Technology Zones Authority will help in making this project beneficial in the style of local Silicon Valley and tech zones. Advanced training sessions related to this program will be started from January. This project will change the fate of Lahore in particular; the nation will benefit from the export of technology. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is planning for the development of the country, not to merely win the elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfaraz said that trained labor and quality education is essential to fulfill PM Imran Khan’s vision of industrial advancement. We are creating special technology and industry zones to facilitate traders, investors and the public. Chairman Lahore Knowledge Park Jamal Ansari said on the occasion that Lahore Knowledge Park has been divided into three parts. One part will be used to establish universities, the other part will consist of practical training of educated people and the third stage will be the development of semiconductors. “Our commitment is to bring the world’s 100 best semiconductor manufacturing companies here,” he said. “Our goal is to train 100,000 people,” he added. In the first phase, the government will train 10,000 people.

Need to promote religious harmony Special Assistant to Punjab Chief on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that all minorities are playing significant role towards the development in the country. He said this addressing a Christmas cake cutting ceremony held at Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) tourism site on Friday. SACM said that respecting each other’s religion was highly important. He said that there was a need to promote religious harmony by participating in each other’s functions. He emphasized on educating coming generations about love, tolerance and brotherhood.