Covid 19 has brought major shift in global politics: expert

The Area Study Center for Africa, North America and South America Quaid-I-Azam university Islamabad hosted a renowned expert on global politics and climate change Dr adil Najam, who is a dean of social sciences at Boston university USA.

In his welcome remarks, Dr. Munawar Hussain Pahnwar stressed that covid 19 has brought about major shift in the global politics that will affect the behaviour of state in international arena in the days to come.

Dr. Najam , in his presentation, stated that Covid 19 not only has changed the post covid realities but also changed the future possibilitie. It exacerbated the existing crisis while it has not stop the politics of every day because political ideas did not go away in the of pandemic as the youth across the globe showed the political activism in different part of the world. While discussing the China-US relations, he was of the view that Covid has brought shift in the strategic thinking of both countries.

The Pandemic is a blow to multilateralism , he reiterated while it has intensified the disparity between poorer and richer. In concluding remarks, Najam said that change in the habits, brought by covid will persist and it , as a crisis, proved an opportunity as other crisis do.