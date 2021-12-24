PM Imran Khan to oversee ticket distribution, dissolves all PTI organizations

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday announced that the party has decided to dissolve its organisational structure.

According to Chaudhry, the prime minister had expressed anger over the party’s performance. He said that according to the results of the elections in village councils, the PTI was still the “biggest party in the province”. Chaudhary said that candidates should be awarded party tickets on merit. “We are receiving complaints that in different areas party tickers were distributed among family members disregarding merit,” he said.

During the political committee meeting headed by PM Imran Khan, the participants agreed that the strategy for elections should be in phases, and in the first phase, the political committee should be empowered. “In the second phase, all organizational setups will be dissolved,” they said adding that the supreme committee of the PTI was also formed under a new political plan comprising of 21 members and having representation of the provinces.

The prime minister during the meeting asked the participants to refrain from repeating mistakes committed during the KP local bodies elections. “I will personally review candidates and will then award tickets to them,” he said.