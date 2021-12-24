SHC announces public holiday across province on Benazir’s 14th death anniversary

On Friday, the Sindh High Court (SHC) gave out a holiday across the province on December 27, for the 14th death anniversary of former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

The notification of SHC states that Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderabad and circuit benches will remain close on December 27 (Monday).

However, Federal and provincial special courts will also remain closed on Dec 27.

Moreover, Sindh government has already declared Dec 27 a public holiday across the province and all public and private institutions across Sindh will remain closed.

Benazir Bhutto, daughter of former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, was martyred on Dec 27, 2007, shortly after addressing an election public gathering at the historic Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi.