Earthquake shakes KP cities

On Friday, another earthquake shook a number of cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Malakand and Swat, Daily Times reported.

This was the second earthquake to hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in as many days. Earthquake vibrations were felt in many locations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

The magnitude of Friday’s earthquake was 4.2 on the Richter scale, with its epicentre in Afghanistan’s Hindukush mountainous region.

It has a depth of 226 kilometres underground.

Thursday’s tremors were felt in and around several areas of the Khyber District. According to the US Geological Survey, the intensity of the earthquake was 4.5 magnitude on the Richter scale,

Earlier on December 7, tremors were felt in and around Swat. The quake was measured 4.4 on the Richter scale.