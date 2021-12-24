Winter vacations start from today in Punjab

LAHORE: Winter vacations will begin today (Friday) in all public and private educational institutions across Punjab’s 24 districts and will last until January 6.

The Punjab government released a revised winter holiday schedule earlier this week, with various dates for different districts of the province depending on the level of smog in certain areas.

The districts where winter vacations will begin from today are Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Pakpattan, Sheikhupura, Okara, Vehari, Khanewal, Lahore, Khushab, Hafizabad, Multan, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Nankana Sahib and Jhang, according to a notification issued on Tuesday by the School Education Department.

The 14-day winter vacation is being allowed in these districts as smog levels here are higher than in others.

There are other districts where vacations spanning 11 days have been announced from January 3-13. These districts are Jhelum, Mianwali, Attock, Muzaffargarh, Chakwal, Bhakkar, Rawalpindi, Rajanpur, Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Chiniot. The immunisation campaign will continue in educational institutions in these districts in the meantime.

Also, universities — public and private — across the province will observe vacations from December 23 to January 6, as per the schedule announced by the provincial government. All universities under the jurisdiction of the Higher Education Department Punjab shall follow these dates for holidays, according to a notification issued by the Higher Education Department.

“All the concerned authorities shall ensure 100% vaccination of all teaching and non-teaching staff and students by the opening of institutions in the wake of an increasing number of the Omicron variant of COVID-19,” stated the notification.

“Non-vaccinated teaching, non-teaching staff, and students shall not be allowed to enter their concerned institutions.”

While hearing petitions related to environmental issues earlier this month, the Lahore High Court (LHC) urged the provincial administration to consider halting schools starting December 20 due to rising pollution levels that are creating a health risk to civilians, particularly children.