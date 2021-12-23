NAB Lahore’s new DG a seasoned bureaucrat

At the outset of his career, Jamil Ahmad, who was on Thursday appointed DG NAB Lahore, served as Financial Management Officer in the Industrial Development Bank of Pakistan and lecturer of Financial Management in University of Peshawar. He Joined Civil Service as District Management Group (Pakistan Administrative Service) Officer in 1986. During pre-service specialized training at Civil Services Academy, Lahore, he had the privilege of learning Criminal Law & Civil Laws from luminaries like Justice Retd. Khalil-ur Rehman Ramday and Justice Rtd. Aamer Raza Khan. Subsequent to thorough academic & field training, he commenced regular career in civil service spanning more than thirty years thereby, encompassing the following major experiential learning:

The Officer Served as First Class Magistrate/Sub-Divisional Magistrate & District Magistrate/Chief Prosecuting Officer as well as Land Revenue Law Court in the capacity of Assistant Commissioner, PA tribal areas, District Magistrate/Deputy Commissioner/Commissioner. These privileged positions provided him the opportunity of gaining practical wisdom in public policy, implementation of law/law & order, crime control as well as skills in investigation & prosecution on criminal side. His experience as Revenue Commissioner/Revenue Appellate Court, Hazara Division (1999-2001) was very extensive on civil law side. During service in GB, the Officer held the posts of Secretary Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs as well as Chief Election Commissioner GB thereby, accomplished deep insight into governance paradigm and public policy implementation. Moreover, his tenure as JS/Incharge of AJK Council was fruitful for understanding the development & legal affairs of GB/ AJK and constitutional connectivity of special areas with the mainstream legal framework of Pakistan.

While working as Chairperson, Benami Adjudicating Authority (FBR), Mr. Jamil Ahmad gained tremendous experience of firming up & implementation of anti-benami legal framework for curbing white collar crimes as well as institutional development under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act, 2017. The position provided him ample opportunity for understanding the nature & manifestation of white collar crimes, mechanism for stacking of illicitly obtained wealth in the garb of Benami Properties & Holdings as well as tactical aspects of investigation, prosecution, recovery and confiscation of benami properties & holdings. During service as Secretary Local Government & Rural Development in GB & KP, the Officer practically witnessed the dynamics of local development and also achieved the privilege of amending the Local Government Law in KP. He oversaw & facilitated the implementation of the law and conduceted Local Government Elections. His brief but intensive tenure as Secretary, Federal Tax Ombudsman Secretariat provided the opportunity of learning from alleged irregularities in implementation of financial laws, especially the tax & customs’ regime in the country.

During early years of professional life (prior to Civil Service), the tenue in Industrial Development Bank Ltd. and working as lecturer of Financial Statement Analysis in Peshawar University helped in comprehending the theory & concepts as well as legal framework of business & trade. Working as Secretary Industries, Commerce, Labour & Technical Education KP as well as Joint Secretary Ministry of Commerce, provided him occasions for implementation of public policy in the domain of private sector and availed the opportunities of practical interaction with business fraternity thereby, he gained comprehension of vast financial & technical domain of trade & industry. His Service as Secretary Public Health Engineering was of great interest for gaining insight into the functioning of the public sector Engineers and Engineering Sector development.

During 1990s’ the Officer Worked as Project Director of foreign assisted multi-sector projects aimed at Poppy Eradication & Substitution in Swat, Muhamand/Bajur Agencies of KP. His tenure as Secretary Local Government & Rural Development in two provinces as well as experience in Ministry of Planning, Development & Reform helped to understand formulation & implementation of public sector development programs both at local and national level.

During tenure as Secretary Health & Education in GB, he was responsible for implementing provincial social development programs and gained insight into social sector issues and predicaments.

Lastly his tenure as Federal Secretary, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination/Secretary, Council of Common Interest was insightful for learning intra and inter provincial issues and proposing policies for national coordination, cooperation and harmony. His Brief point-wise career profile may be summed up as follow:

Retired as Federal Secretary (BS-22) on 13th Jan. 2019

BS-22

• Chairperson Benami Adjudicating Authority(FBR) after retirement.

• Secretary to the Government of Pakistan, (BPS-22), Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination, Islamabad

• Secretary, (BS-22), Fed. Tax Ombudsman Secretariat, Islamabad

BS-21

• Additional Secretary, (BPS-21), Ministry of National Food Security & Research,

• DG /Executive Director Afghan Cell, Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform/ Planning Commission, Govt. of Pakistan, Islamabad

• Secretary Local Government & Rural Development; Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, Cooperative; Public Health Engineering; Environment and Wildlife Departments, KP

BS-20

• Secretary, Industries, Commerce, Labour & Technical Education Deptt: Govt. of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

• Joint Secretary, AJK Council Secretariat; JS Ministry of Education & Training; JS Ministry of Commerce; Ministry of Local Government & Rural Development: /Director General, National Centre for Rural Development & Municipal Administration,

• Joint Secretary (Monitoring): PM Secretariat; Member Finance & Admn. National Disaster Management Authority, PM Secretariat, Islamabad..

BS-19

• Additional Commissioner/Rev. Commissioner/District Coordination Officer Abbottabad.

• Secretary Home, Senior Member Board of Revenue,

Addl Charge: S&GAD, Revenue, Law & Parliamentary Affairs, Information Departments and Election Commissioner, Government of Gilgit Baltistan (BS-19)

BS-18

• Deputy Commissioner Tank (DI Khan Div.), Kohistan (Hazara) KP

• Additional Commissioner Hazara Division

In the end it may be reiterated that the BS-22 Officers are normally re-employed against constitutional quasi-judicial positions but the Officer has been appointed against the post of BS 20/21 which is aimed at utilizing his extensive experience in governance & rule of law in the best of public interest. His appointment in NAB would also allay many misgivings of public sector officers about the accountability framework of the country. In the past BS 22 Officers have been appointed on the apex positions in NAB.